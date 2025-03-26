YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YETI. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in YETI by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in YETI in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in YETI by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of YETI by 364.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.77.

YETI opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.48 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $555.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

