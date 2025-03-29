FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,592 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 18.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in FMC by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 227,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after buying an additional 39,230 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in FMC by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 33,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 15,662 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,164,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,602,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 164,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 14,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC opened at $42.25 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.87. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $223,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,980. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronaldo Pereira purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,899.49. This represents a 12.95 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.15.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

