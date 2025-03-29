Xponance Inc. Buys 4,278 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JOBY. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $76,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,020. The trade was a 13.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 166,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $1,130,002.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,494,728 shares in the company, valued at $396,594,255.84. The trade was a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,191,832 shares of company stock worth $9,796,214 in the last ninety days. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on JOBY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.35. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

