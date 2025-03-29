Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,599 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

AM opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

