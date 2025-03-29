Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for NVIDIA Q2 Earnings

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the computer hardware maker will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s FY2026 earnings at $4.03 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.51.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $109.67 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 70.0% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,609 shares of company stock worth $22,642,615. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

