Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 60,727 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 60,727 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $21,736,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 2,021.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 41,553.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $24.99.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. Argus lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group raised Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

