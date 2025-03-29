Quantbot Technologies LP Has $420,000 Holdings in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) by 247.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,115 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Similarweb were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the third quarter worth $70,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Similarweb stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $693.01 million, a PE ratio of -59.91 and a beta of 1.08. Similarweb Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $17.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). Similarweb had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 47.62%. Analysts expect that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMWB. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Similarweb from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Similarweb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

