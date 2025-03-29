Richardson Capital Management LLC Has $8.38 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,235.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,379 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,709 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 5.3% of Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 145.9% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $109.67 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.34. The company has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,642,615. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.51.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.