Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.46 Million Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 104.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 69,891 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.16% of SunCoke Energy worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 46,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,082 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $768.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

