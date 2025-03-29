THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 125.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of THO stock opened at $77.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.19. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.78 and a twelve month high of $118.85.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 53.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America raised shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on THO

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.