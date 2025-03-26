Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Stake Lessened by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,864 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Clearwater Paper worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 16.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

Clearwater Paper Stock Up 3.1 %

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.37. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $57.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.84). Clearwater Paper had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 10.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kari G. Moyes sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $74,228.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,109.28. The trade was a 3.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.