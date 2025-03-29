Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,288 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Roku by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Roku by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,225. This represents a 42.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $77,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,174.90. This trade represents a 1.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,908 shares of company stock valued at $8,633,436 over the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Roku from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

Roku Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $72.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.45 and a beta of 2.12. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $104.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.59.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. Research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.