Xponance Inc. Has $584,000 Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,890,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,822 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Samsara by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,013,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,126,000 after acquiring an additional 547,390 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,041,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 9.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,307,000 after acquiring an additional 196,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Samsara by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,125,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,283,000 after purchasing an additional 95,006 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $132,975.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 320,936 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,289.52. This trade represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 292,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $10,015,310.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,584,660 shares of company stock valued at $69,559,476. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IOT has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Samsara from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Samsara from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average is $48.17. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90.

Samsara Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

