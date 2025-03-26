Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 282,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 52,031 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the third quarter valued at $46,333,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 459,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 75,609 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,912,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,147,000 after buying an additional 458,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 530,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 112,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROIV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 16,845,010 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $336,900,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,650,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,006,820. This trade represents a 21.11 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Mayukh Sukhatme sold 689,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $8,280,834.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 18,836,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,226,929.47. The trade was a 3.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,439,640 shares of company stock valued at $27,451,035 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Shares of ROIV opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.13 and a beta of 1.26. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

See Also

