Xponance Inc. Buys 116 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $132.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.