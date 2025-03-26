VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS) Trading Up 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

VIQ Solutions Inc. (TSE:VQS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 12,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 68,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

VIQ Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.39, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.21.

About VIQ Solutions

(Get Free Report)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.