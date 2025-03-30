Vanguard Group Inc. Has $797.26 Million Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,583,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 57,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Voya Financial worth $797,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Voya Financial by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 780.5% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.45.

Voya Financial stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average of $74.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.10 and a twelve month high of $84.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

