Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.64 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,803 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $263,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,598,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,952,000 after buying an additional 31,184 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 574,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after buying an additional 115,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 696.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 61,973 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average is $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $659.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.71 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 158.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

