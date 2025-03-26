Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $355,000 in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth about $715,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HCKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on The Hackett Group from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hackett Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.
The Hackett Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03.
The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $77.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.64 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
The Hackett Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.
The Hackett Group Company Profile
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.
