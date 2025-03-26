Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Trading Down 23.1% – Here’s Why

Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO – Get Free Report) was down 23.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 1,142 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Telesis Bio Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $540,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.

About Telesis Bio

Telesis Bio, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. The company offers BioXp 3250 system and BioXp 9600 system that empower researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) with onboard next generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice, as well as mRNA constructs; and BioXp De Novo kits, which contains building blocks and reagents, including proprietary Gibson assembly branded reagents for specific synthetic biology workflow applications.

