Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) Trading Down 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Free Report) traded down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.29. 30,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 274,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Mobilicom Trading Down 6.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobilicom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Mobilicom by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 624,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 416,247 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobilicom during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mobilicom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions.

