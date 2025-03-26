Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Trading Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $4.05. 297,825 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 165,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Knightscope in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Knightscope in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Knightscope stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.84% of Knightscope worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

