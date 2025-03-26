Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 254 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Trading Down 1.8 %

Bentley Systems stock opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $39.98 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BSY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $53,372.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,703,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,890,575.08. This represents a 0.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

