Grab (NASDAQ:GRABW) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 14,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 46,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Grab Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grab stock. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,938,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,338 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Grab were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

