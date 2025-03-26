FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBW) Stock Price Down 12.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBW – Get Free Report) traded down 12.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.34. 2,636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 4,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

