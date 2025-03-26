BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Shares Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.65 and last traded at C$3.65. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.66.

BICO Group AB (publ) Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.58.

BICO Group AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BICO Group AB (publ) operates as a bioconvergence company in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bioprinting, Biosciences, and Bioautomation. The Bioprinting segment offers products, solutions, and services that enable proliferation of 3D cell culture and 3D printing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BICO Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BICO Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.