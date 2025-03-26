Bangkok Bank Public (OTC:BKKPF) Trading Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTC:BKKPF – Get Free Report) were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.36. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Bangkok Bank Public Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, securities trading, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; bonds and debentures; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

