16,264 Shares in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,556,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,788,000 after buying an additional 109,293 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 27.1% in the third quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 209,711 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 994,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 145,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 899,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Stock Performance

International Money Express stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IMXI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on International Money Express from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

