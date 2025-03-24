Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $353,000 Position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,735 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $750,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $592,959.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,147 shares in the company, valued at $11,256,827.40. The trade was a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $86,013.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,368.60. This trade represents a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,263. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRNX

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.07. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $62.53.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.