Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 10,024 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 291,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,024 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.74 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 17,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,824.12. This represents a 12.17 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

