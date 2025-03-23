Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,071 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 12,898.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,292,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,836,220,000 after purchasing an additional 55,859,917 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,589,905,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,101,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,908,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526,200 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in NVIDIA by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 47,220,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,734,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118,674 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,109 shares of company stock valued at $22,117,015 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $117.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $153.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.18.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.51.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

