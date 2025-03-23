Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,323,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,725,000 after buying an additional 141,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 513,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,878,000 after acquiring an additional 68,579 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 330,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 0.8 %

LOPE stock opened at $168.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.01. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.17 and a 12 month high of $192.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.62 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

