NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.48 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day moving average is $54.47.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $38,132.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,021 shares in the company, valued at $598,660.72. The trade was a 5.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Stories

