StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237,189.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

