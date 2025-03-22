StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
BIOLASE Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237,189.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94.
BIOLASE Company Profile
