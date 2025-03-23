NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Lifted by Northstar Asset Management Inc.

Northstar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,663 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 72,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 53,747 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.7 %

NVDA stock opened at $117.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.92 and a 200-day moving average of $131.18. The company has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.51.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,109 shares of company stock valued at $22,117,015 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

