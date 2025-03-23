Swiss National Bank Trims Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Celsius were worth $7,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 671.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 18,985 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 68.0% during the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Celsius by 4.7% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 60,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 56.4% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 43,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 15,792 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,317,000 after buying an additional 221,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Price Performance

NASDAQ CELH opened at $32.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.84, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $98.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72.

Insider Activity at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,947.82. This trade represents a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $262,544.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. This trade represents a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Celsius Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

