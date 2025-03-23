Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $34.49 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,830 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $34,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at NVIDIA
In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,109 shares of company stock worth $22,117,015 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA Price Performance
Shares of NVDA opened at $117.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.18. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $153.13.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.
NVIDIA Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.
