Natixis Advisors LLC Trims Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

GTLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

GTLS stock opened at $155.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 175 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $147.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,880.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,247.75. This represents a 58.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,691.40. The trade was a 4.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

