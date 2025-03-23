NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,399 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.4% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,780,522 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $373,396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,532,220 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $877,116,000 after acquiring an additional 156,327 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 5T Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,109 shares of company stock worth $22,117,015. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.51.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $117.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.18.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

