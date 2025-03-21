Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 19,326 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 225.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,326 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTOL. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Bristow Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bristow Group during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristow Group during the third quarter valued at $572,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristow Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Bristow Group stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $917.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. Bristow Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $41.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average of $35.14.

Insider Activity at Bristow Group

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $353.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 3.93%.

In other Bristow Group news, Director Lorin L. Brass sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,848. This represents a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 11,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $386,926.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,176,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,912,997.16. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,152 shares of company stock worth $833,002. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

