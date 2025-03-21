Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $808,000 Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on Zebra Technologies
Zebra Technologies Stock Performance
ZBRA stock opened at $285.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $344.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $266.75 and a 1-year high of $427.76.
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Zebra Technologies Company Profile
Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zebra Technologies
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.