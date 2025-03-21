Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $808,000 Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA stock opened at $285.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $344.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $266.75 and a 1-year high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.