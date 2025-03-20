Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. NCP Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 621.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on MongoDB from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.70.
MongoDB Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of MDB opened at $190.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.89. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.13 and a 52 week high of $387.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 1.30.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other MongoDB news, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $67,183.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,455.10. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $39,561.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,706.91. This represents a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,139 shares of company stock worth $11,328,869 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.