HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Science Applications International worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 219.5% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,227,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. TD Cowen lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $381,230.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,892.80. This represents a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Stock Down 0.6 %

SAIC stock opened at $112.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.79. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $94.68 and a twelve month high of $156.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

