Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 7,963 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 325,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.5% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $78,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,132,000 after buying an additional 4,043,841 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489,314 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 137.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,376,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,590 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 93.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,692,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $239.21 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $668.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

