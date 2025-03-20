Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $111.79 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,025 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 5.0% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $111,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,110,000 after purchasing an additional 182,648 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 19,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 498,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $239.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

