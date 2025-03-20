NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Vivid Wealth Management LLC

Vivid Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.4% of Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $792,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 12,495 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,636 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.76.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,449 shares of company stock worth $11,960,727. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $117.52 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.71 and a 200-day moving average of $131.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

