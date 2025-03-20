NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Boosted by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.3% of Little House Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 8,039,712 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $976,348,000 after buying an additional 169,445 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,965,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 57.6% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.76.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $117.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.71 and a 200-day moving average of $131.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,449 shares of company stock valued at $11,960,727. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

