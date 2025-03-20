AlphaQuest LLC Trims Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10,890.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 456.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 570.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 741.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $12.55 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $85.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Shenandoah Telecommunications

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

(Free Report)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

See Also

