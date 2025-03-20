Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,883,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,250,000 after buying an additional 1,980,940 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,834,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,098,000 after purchasing an additional 242,179 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 799.9% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 231,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,977,000 after purchasing an additional 205,361 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2,954.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,501,000 after purchasing an additional 153,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 492,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,666,000 after purchasing an additional 145,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.30.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

FOUR opened at $88.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shift4 Payments news, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 264,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,287,295.20. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,094,317.56. This trade represents a 5.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,695 shares of company stock worth $1,097,380. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

