AlphaQuest LLC Reduces Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 990.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,645 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 971.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,855,000 after purchasing an additional 579,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 587.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,994,000 after purchasing an additional 567,628 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 904.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,939,000 after purchasing an additional 421,600 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 262.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 570,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,146,000 after buying an additional 413,028 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Price Performance

MSTR stock opened at $304.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.38. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $543.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a PE ratio of -54.01 and a beta of 3.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSTR. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Maxim Group upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Compass Point raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSTR

MicroStrategy Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.